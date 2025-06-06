Milton Keynes business exhibition returns
The exhibition is taking place at Delta Hotels by Marriott Milton Keynes, located at Kents Hill Park, on Thursday November 27 and will be open between 10am and 3pm.
Organised by the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, the event is free to attend, with MK Marking Systems Ltd onboard as the event’s headline sponsor.
A free coffee and networking event takes place between 8.30am and 10am, before the exhibition opens to the public.
A range of products and services will be on display, while attendees will also have the chance to make new connections and support the city’s business community.
Group commercial director at Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce Sunny Singh said: “We’re excited to bring the Milton Keynes Business Exhibition back for 2025.
“This event is all about connecting businesses and creating opportunities for collaboration and growth.
“It’s a brilliant platform to meet potential customers, suppliers, and partners all in one place.
“Whether you’re an established business or just starting out, there’s something here for everyone.
“Make sure you register for your free visitor place - we can’t wait to welcome you.”
To secure a free visitor place call 01908 733082 or email [email protected].