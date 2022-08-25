Milton Keynes business that makes shoes for Strictly Come Dancing receives visit from MP
It was Strictly Business when MP Ben Everitt paid a visit to an MK dance shoe company.
The MP took along Small Business Minister Jane Hunt to meet the people behind International Dance Shoes, which is based in Stonebridge.
The company manufactures shoes for BBC's Strictly Come Dancing programme. Their products are also shipped all over the world, earning them the Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2020..
Ben and the Minister toured the factory and had a meeting to discuss some of the issues the company was facing and how the government could support them.
Most Popular
-
1
Award-winning traditional butchers shop forced to close down in Milton Keynes town due to soaring cost of refrigerating its meat
-
2
Couple who paid Milton Keynes Council almost £4,000 for dropped kerb outside her house slams 'terrible service’
-
3
GP Patient Survey 2022: the easiest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Milton Keynes
-
4
Dates announced for Arriva bus strikes at depots in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Luton and Hemel with more threatened
-
5
Modular homes that take just weeks to build are set to go on the market in Milton Keynes
Ben said: "One of the things I love most about my job is getting out and meeting businesses and people in Milton Keynes who do such exciting work like manufacturing the shoes we see every week on Strictly.
"It's fantastic to have such an amazing local exporter based right here in Milton Keynes.”