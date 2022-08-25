News you can trust since 1981

Milton Keynes business that makes shoes for Strictly Come Dancing receives visit from MP

It was Strictly Business when MP Ben Everitt paid a visit to an MK dance shoe company.

By Sally Murrer
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:50 pm

The MP took along Small Business Minister Jane Hunt to meet the people behind International Dance Shoes, which is based in Stonebridge.

The company manufactures shoes for BBC's Strictly Come Dancing programme. Their products are also shipped all over the world, earning them the Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2020..

Ben and the Minister toured the factory and had a meeting to discuss some of the issues the company was facing and how the government could support them.

The MP and the minister saw how the dancing shoes are made at the Milton Keynes factory

Ben said: "One of the things I love most about my job is getting out and meeting businesses and people in Milton Keynes who do such exciting work like manufacturing the shoes we see every week on Strictly.

"It's fantastic to have such an amazing local exporter based right here in Milton Keynes.”

