Milton Keynes butcher's burgers are voted second best in all of Britain

A butchers shop has won a string of national awards for its home-made sausages, burgers and stuffed chicken.

Bill, Graham, Paul from Olney Butchers entered the Great British Butchers Awards 2019.

The butchers celebrate their award

Their Chicken Huntsman stuffed with Olney sausage meat won a Silver and the pork Madras sausages and stuffed cheese burger both won Gold.

The stuffed burgers went through to the final, where they won the runners up award.

Owner Graham Daniels said: “Although we are the ‘new boys’ on the block only being open four years, the people in the company come with the best part of 90 years experience but are willing to try and create new things. Hence we are a traditional butchers with a modern twist.”

He added: “I would like to say a big thank you to our customers who love our products. We love the community and its support.”