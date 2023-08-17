Milton Keynes cafe launches special retro drinks guaranteed to unleash summer nostalgia

The city’s Creams Cafe is launching a new ice-blast from the past summer drink guaranteed to bring some nostalgia to local people, particularly those who frequented Wimpy Bars years ago.

The dessert cafe, based in Xscape at CMK, will be selling ice cream floats from August 29.

They will be available to eat-in, grab-and-go or delivery.

The Cherry and Vanilla Ice Cream Float is a combo of Dalston’s Cherry Soda topped with scoop of Creams’ signature vanilla gelato, while the Peach & Strawberry Ice Cream Float has Dalston’s Peach Soda and Creams’ strawberry gelato.

They’re topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a cheeky red cherry.

A Creams spokesman said: “The new Ice Cream floats are a first from the nation’s favourite dessert parlour and are designed to bring out your inner child.”

Also new to the menu is a bubble tea range, including Strawberry & Mango Bubble Slush, Mango & Lychee Bubble Shake, Mango Fruit Bubble Tea and, for those that prefer the classics, Vanilla Milk Tea Boba.

There’s even something for those who want the best of both worlds – the Cherry Bubble Float, a combo of Dalston’s Cherry Soda, and tapioca pearls topped with vanilla gelato.

Ice cream floats were coined by the old-fashioned Wimpy Bars in the 1960s and 70s, when it was commonplace to tuck into a ‘Bender Brunch’ with a cola float on the side.