Milton Keynes calls for Boris Johnson to support education for girls in Afghanistan

Local MP Ben Everitt is calling on the prime minister to lead support for female education In Afghanistan.

The MP for Milton Keynes North is urging Boris Johnson to work with the G20 to ensure the young people are educated.

A joint letter, signed by more than 100 MPs from different political parties including Ben, highlights that female enrolment in education has increased from zero to 80% during the last 20 years. But there is a fear this will now change under Taliban rule.

It is feared girls' education could suffer under Taliban rule

It suggests Boris Johnson should lead a coordinated effort with the G20 to increase humanitarian and development assistance, provide support to host countries of newly arriving refugees and increasing scholarships for overseas tertiary studies.

Ben has been in regular contact with the Home Office, Foreign Office and Ministry Of Defence regarding the situation in Afghanistan and recently met resettled refugees in Newport Pagnell with defence minister Leo Docherty to discuss their experiences and support they may need.

He said: “During our time in Afghanistan we have helped get 80% of girls into education and now we have left we need to ensure continued education opportunities for girls, women and minorities from Afghanistan.