Milton Keynes canine companion crowned winner in Kennel Club agility competition

The pooch completed a series of jumps
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:50 GMT
A Milton Keynes man and his canine companion Tacita were crowned winners in an Agility Final hosted by The Kennel Club.

Alan Bray entered Ticita into the competition where the pooch was paired with another dog to complete a series of jumps.

Ticita, whose competitive name is Ag Ch Devongem Firestarter, was awarded first place alongside Brighton-based Shay and owner Stacey Irwin Burns.

Winners Alan Bray and Stacey Irwin-Burns. Image: Yulia Titovets - The Kennel ClubWinners Alan Bray and Stacey Irwin-Burns. Image: Yulia Titovets - The Kennel Club
Alan said of his pooch’s win: “I have won this event a few times with the same dog but have had five different handler pairs! It is wonderful to win again!”

Catherine Guiver, Head of Events, added: “Congratulations to Stacey, Alan, Shay and Ticita for their incredible performance in the arena! The Small/Mixi Pairs Challenge Final is always an exciting competition to watch, and they should be very proud of their great achievement.”

Visit The Kennel Club website for more results and information.

