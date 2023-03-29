Milton Keynes canine experts to host seminar following rise in dog attacks

Canine training experts are aiming to help prevent dog attacks on children following a rise in bites and injuries, including a recent fatality in Milton Keynes.

MK-based Delders Dogs will host a seminar to help parents better understand the relationship between children and canines.

Since the pandemic, dog ownership has increased dramatically with over 3 million households getting a new pet.

Experts will share advice on safe relationships between dogs and children. Photo by Sabina Fratila.

But, while growing up with a dog may improve a child’s social skills and a respect for living things, since the pandemic was announced, the UK has seen a dramatic rise in the number of canine bite incidents.

Data from news and research platform Pet Keen shows dog bites have risen by a quarter in the last three years while there were 8,655 dog-related admissions to hospital last year. Many of these attacks involve children, with over 600 babies to four-years-old bitten in the last year while five child victims lost their lives.

Earlier this year, The MK Citizen reported on a fatal attack after four-year-old Alice Stones was mauled by the family dog in her back garden. Paramedics rushed to the scene in Netherfield but it was too late to save the young girl. The dog was later shot by authorities. And, just days ago, a six-year-old suffered ‘horrific injuries’ after she was a by a dog in Greater Manchester. She remains stable in hospital.

Owner of Delders Dogs Adam Delderfield said: “Seeing the headlines, the devastation that families go through when their child has been attacked by a dog is horrific.

“I know that there is a lot that can be done to significantly reduce the number of attacks and I am on a mission to share that knowledge. I want to give parents and dog owners the tools and guidance they need to understand the interactions between their kids and dogs and prevent them becoming a statistic.”