Milton Keynes car bodyshop in Christmas toy appeal for young patients

A car bodyshop is asking customers to do their bit to ensure children in hospital have a great Christmas.

Scuff N Scratch Solutions is hoping customers will help them provide gifts for the children’s ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Scuff N Scratch owner Rob Clark, pictured right, with his front of house team Chris and Carly

And the car bodyshop, on Denbigh Hall Industrial Estate will, will even match any donations of childrens' toys.

Rob Clark, owner of Scuff N Scratch Solutions said: “No child should spend Christmas in hospital which is why we have chosen to raise money and match the donations to purchase toys for the children’s ward this month. We hope the donations will help to lift the mood of the children who cannot be surrounded by their home comforts this festive season.”

Donations will be collected until December 19 and can be made at the bodyshop or online via the Just Giving page here

Before Christmas, Scuff N Scratch Solutions will deliver the toys to Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, which will be accepting the donations on behalf of the children’s ward.

Jenny Howells, senior fundraiser at Milton Keynes Hospital Charity said: “We are delighted Scuff N Scratch Solutions would like to support our charity by bringing some festive cheer to the children’s wards at Milton Keynes University Hospital this Christmas. The gifts they would like to donate will help to leave a lasting impact on our young patients, by providing items that can be used by those who will be staying with us this December and into the new year.”