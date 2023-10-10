Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The boss of trail-blazing specialist care home providers, PJ Care, has been shortlisted in the UK’s top 30 leadership awards for the third year running.

PJ Care chairman Neil Russell has worked at the Milton Keynes and Peterborough-based neurological care home for 23 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will find out on Thursday night if he is announced as the overall winner.

Neil Russell, chairman of PJ Care in Milton Keynes, has been shortlisted for a top national award

The Social Care Top 30 recognises leadership and excellence in social care and highlights those who have made a significant difference to the sector with strong leadership and vision.

PJ Care was recently named as one of the best UK companies to work for in a national survey.

Neil said: It’s a huge honour to be selected for the third year running.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is not just a reflection of the work I do, but of the incredible work of my fantastic team of caring and compassionate staff do every day.

“The care sector would not exist without the dedication of the nurses, carers and other staff that make our homes work and give our residents the love and attention the need to live healthy full lives.”

Neil added: “Social care should not be about the bottom line and the profit that can be made. It should be about providing good quality care for people that cannot care for themselves.

Established in 2000, PJ Care employs 514 staff across its four sites, three in MK and one in Peterborough.