A city care home has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ and sent a warning notice by the Care Quality Commission.

Roman House in Fenny Stratford’s Watling Street is run by Precious Homes Support Limited.

CQC inspectors visited this summer and have just published their report, which reveals the home failed to meet the regulations in relation to governance.

Their report states: “We found a breach of the legal regulations in relation to governance in the service. Medicines were not always managed safely. Records were not always up to date and did not always reflect people’s needs. The environment and infection prevention control practices (IPC) were not always safe. “

Roman House is in Fenny Stratford

It adds: “Governance systems had not identified areas for improvement.”

But the report also states: “However, staff understood the risks people could experience. Staff had received appropriate training and were recruited safely. Staff promoted people's independence and supported them to maintain relationships.”

It adds: “Not all people could speak with us. Where this was the case, we assessed people's experience by speaking with relatives and staff, reviewing people's care records and spending time with them. “We saw people were treated with kindness and respect. Whilst everyone using the service was under continuous supervision, we observed they were able to come and go when they chose with support of staff.

One relative said, “I cannot fault the staff...The staff are brilliant.”

Roman House is a care home supporting autistic people or people with a learning disability and each person has their own flat within the building.