Milton Keynes care home for vulnerable people with learning disabilities put on special measures after shocking inspection

The care home was deemed inadequate

A care home for younger people with learning disabilities, mental health problems and autism has been rated inadequate and put on special measures following a CQC inspection.

The Care Quality Commission paid a visit to Kimwick Care Home in Bletchley’s Colossus Way following concerns received about the quality and safety of the care being provided to people living there.

It was a follow up scrutiny after a previous inspection a few months ago found the home to be sadly lacking in some areas.

But they found there had been no improvements made. And in fact, many areas of the service had deteriorated, states their report, which has been published this month.

The home, run by Rhodsac Community Living Ltd, has now been rated as overall Inadequate and placed on special measures to force changes to be made.

Three warning notices have also been served on it for failing to meet regulations related to good governance care, safe care and treatment and person centred care.

The report describes how the occupants were deemed to be “not safe” and at risk of avoidable harm.

It states: “People’s support was not provided in a person-centred way. People were not always supported to develop their independence or to take part in activities that were meaningful to them.

"Risks associated with people’s care and the environment were not mitigated effectively and the environment was not maintained to be a pleasant place to live. People with communication needs were not always supported to have their voices heard.”

It adds: “The provider did not always assess or mitigate risks to people’s health and safety. Care plans and risk assessments in place for people were not always detailed or accurate.

"The provider had not ensured the environment at the service was safe. There was no evidence that incidents and accidents were reflected upon to enable lessons to be learned.

"Staff were not always recruited safely; we identified gaps in recruitment records during this assessment.”

The inspection identified “multiple” environmental infection prevention and control concerns that put people at risk of ill health.

The report states: “The provider did not effectively identify where lessons could be learned. People’s relatives told us they had ongoing concerns about the care provided to their family members.”