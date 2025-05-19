Milton Keynes care home nurse struck off for racist texts and ‘shocking’ procedure on constipated woman

A Milton Keynes care home nurse has been struck off the nursing register for sending racist text messages, failing to keep proper records and carrying out a ‘shocking’ procedure on a woman who was constipated.

WARNING: Some may find the contents of this article distressing

Kevin Adams exhibited ‘deplorable behaviour’ and caused residents of the care home he worked at ‘actual harm’, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said after a misconduct hearing for the nurse.

But the regulator said it proved a string of allegations against Mr Adams from when he worked at the Five Acres Care Home in Milton Keynes between 2014 and 2015 and that a striking-off order was the only appropriate sanction.

Five Acres care home in Milton Keynes. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Concluding its 147-page report on the case, it said: “An informed member of the public would be shocked and concerned if Mr Adams was permitted to return to nursing practise unrestricted.”

Mr Adams, a former deputy manager and clinical lead at the care home, was not present for the hearing.

In its report of the hearing, the panel said text messages Mr Adams sent ‘bring the nursing profession into disrepute’.

One of them read: “The daughter said to me when she came to view, her mum had lost loads of weight, f--- knows how big she was before. Expense f--- that [PRIVATE] won’t do it for one fat ----.”

The nurse also sent a colleague the following message: “Once you go black you won’t get your belongings back!”

The panel found both these texts ‘inappropriate and offensive’ but did not find either to be discriminatory.

However, it did say a message in which he called someone a ‘fat blackie’ was racist, while another in which he said, ‘don’t take advice from dyslexics’ was considered discriminatory.

Mr Adams’ messages ‘display a level of contempt for both staff and patients’, according to Julian Norman, who presented the case for the NMC.

The texts were also dubbed ‘sickening’ by a coroner who conducted an inquest for one of the residents at the home.

Ms Norman also told the panel it was ‘shocking’ Mr Adams had chosen to conduct a manual evacuation procedure, which is where a lubricated gloved finger is used to remove faeces from a person’s rectum.

Mr Adams carried out the procedure in June 2015 on a woman known as ‘Resident F’ who was constipated, following two rectal examinations and after ‘laxatives hadn’t worked’.

Two student nurses who witnessed the procedure reacted to it with ‘extreme disgust’ and gave evidence to the NMC panel.

One questioned Mr Adams on why the procedure was not being done by a doctor and said they were ‘shocked’ at the nurse’s actions.

They added: “The female was distressed, and her face was red. The care assistant was holding onto her arms to keep her still. Through this procedure he managed to remove quite a bit of faeces…”

The panel said the procedure was ‘not clinically justified or appropriate’, but that in the ‘rare’ case it had been, it would have to be done by someone ‘properly trained’.

Mr Adams was also found by the panel to have not reviewed and updated a risk assessment for a resident and the care plans for at least three residents.

The plans concerned moving and positioning, mental capacity, diabetes, communication, continence and hygiene.

One of the witnesses said the lack of a proper hygiene plan meant Resident C was not offered a shower and bath some months, which they said ‘corresponded’ with suggestions from the family in police witness statements that the man ‘always looked unkempt’.

The NMC’s final decision read: “The panel was of the view that that Mr Adams’ actions did fall seriously short of the conduct and standards expected of a nurse and amounted to misconduct.”

However, it also noted that Mr Adams was ‘of good character, with no previous regulatory findings’.

The panel said Five Acres was in a ‘disorganised state’ at the time and had been ‘inadequately managed’.

It was also noted that the events were 10 years ago, which ‘understandably impacted the ability of all witnesses to recall the events accurately’.