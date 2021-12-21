Milton Keynes care home residents receive cute Christmas visitors

Residents at an MK care home received a pre-Christmas visit from some tiny ponies.

Petite Ponies is based in Little Horwood, just outside Milton Keynes, which promotes the emotional and physical benefits of being around horses.

They have a collection of miniature ponies and they took some of them to visit the elderly residents at Barchester's Ashby House care home in Eaglestone.

The miniature ponies were a great hit

The residents were able to stroke and feed them, said general manager Wojciech Kuczkowski.

“We had the best time with the ponies, they are such gorgeous creatures. Our residents loved spending time with them, I do hope they come back to visit us soon," he said,

Mary, one of the residents, said: “It was so lovely to see the Petite Ponies and get to stroke them, they were absolutely beautiful. We all loved feeding them carrots, which they devoured."

The visit was part of the care home's life enrichment programme, which keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to peoples' interests and abilities.