Milton Keynes care home sent three warning notices to improve following CQC inspection

A care home in Milton Keynes was sent three warning notices for failing to meet regulations by the Care Quality Commission.

Rhodsac Care Home provides accommodation and services for people with learning difficulties and mental health conditions under the age of 65. CQC inspectors visited last summer and gave three warning notices to the home on August 12. The small care facility is a five-bedroom detached house with capacity of up to four service users.

It was given an overall rating of ‘Requires improvement’, a downgrade from its last inspection in 2019, where the home received an overall rating of ‘Good’.

The warning notices stated that the home failed in meeting regulations related to the safe care and treatment, safeguarding people from abuse and good governance.

The home received a rating of ‘Requires improvement’ in three categories: Safe, Well-led and Overall. Meanwhile, it achieved a rating of ‘Good’ in the remaining three categories: Effective, Caring and responsive.

The report said: “People did not always receive safe care and treatment, because risks had not always been assessed or planned for. Staff had not always identified, investigated or reported abuse. The environment was not always safely maintained. Medicines were not always managed in a safe way.”

When it came to people’s experience of the service that Rhodsac Care Home provides, inspectors said: “We received mixed feedback about the care and support people received. People were not always supported to develop their independence or to take part in activities that were meaningful to them.

“Risks associated with people’s care and the environment were not mitigated effectively and the environment was not well maintained.”

The report went on to explain that people felt able to provide feedback on their experiences, but they did not always feel that their feedback was actioned.

The latest inspection was carried out due to concerns received from commissioners about the quality and safety of the care being provided to people.

The inspection report said: “We found 3 breaches of legal regulations in relation to safe care and treatment, environmental safety, safeguarding service users from abuse and improper treatment and governance arrangements."

Rhodsac Care Home was contacted for comment but did not respond by our deadline.