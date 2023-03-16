Milton Keynes care home welcomes BBC for filming of music project for Comic Relief

Lakeview Lodge hosted the BBC for the filming of its Intergenerational Music Project

Bletchley’s Lakeview Lodge Care Home welcomed the BBC for filming of its ongoing Intergenerational Music Project.

The initiative is funded by Comic Relief and will be featured on the BBC’s Red Nose Day fundraising evening on Friday.

The sessions are hosted at Lakeview Lodge Care Home where residents are joined by Year 6 pupils from Water Hall Primary School to enjoy making music together.

Each session is led by Musical Lead Mary who encourages students and pupils to sing, chant or clap along to the rhythm of the

music.

Laura, a spokesman for Intergenerational Music Making, said: “Intergenerational Music Making is a national not-for-profit organisation which delivers programmes, training, campaigning, research to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of the old and the young in communities across the UK, through the power of music.

“We work closely with care homes, schools, hospitals, musicians and creatives, sharing our unique expertise to deliver and embed a culture of intergenerational practice.”

So far, the pupils have joined residents for a total of five music sessions with their last session due to take place later this month. Throughout the sessions, the residents of Lakeview Lodge and pupils of Water Hall have bonded over their shared interest in music and formed new friendships, which they hope to continue once the project is over.

Betty, a resident at Lakeview Lodge, said: “I feel lucky to be a resident at Lakeview during this time. The lady who leads the

session is so energetic and vibrant. The songs and beats became familiar once you heard the music. You just forget where you are and get involved with it.”

The project is close to the hearts of many staff members at Lakeview who attended the Water Hall Primary School as pupils themselves, including Home Manager, Claire Hedge, who said: “It has been a huge pleasure and a privilege to participate in the Intergenerational

project with IMM and Water Hall School. The relationships the residents of Lakeview Lodge have established very quickly with the children who have been participating in the project is marvellous and mutually beneficial to all.