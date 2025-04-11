Milton Keynes casino closed until further notice after owners go into administration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Casino MK, located at Xscape in Central Milton Keynes, is shut after Aspers UK Holdings Limited, which operates the premises, went into administration.
Administrators were appointed on Tuesday April 8 and are now pursuing a potential transaction.
Aspers UK Holdings Limited, Aspers Group Limited, Aspers Finance Limited and Aspers Milton Keynes Limited have all been placed into administratio n, with staff at FTI Consulting appointed as joint administrators.
The casino offered slot, electronic and table games, poker tournaments for members, live music and food at its restaurant known as Clary’s Bar and Grill.
It opened in 2013 and was the second large licence super casino to open in the United Kingdom.
There are reports online that staff have been sent home and told not to return to work until further notice.
The Citizen has approached the administrators for a comment.