Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A casino in Milton Keynes has been closed until further notice after the company operating it went into administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Casino MK, located at Xscape in Central Milton Keynes, is shut after Aspers UK Holdings Limited, which operates the premises, went into administration.

Administrators were appointed on Tuesday April 8 and are now pursuing a potential transaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aspers UK Holdings Limited, Aspers Group Limited, Aspers Finance Limited and Aspers Milton Keynes Limited have all been placed into administratio n, with staff at FTI Consulting appointed as joint administrators.

The Casino MK, which is located at the Xscape building in Central Milton Keynes, has been closed until further notice after the company operating it went into administration

The casino offered slot, electronic and table games, poker tournaments for members, live music and food at its restaurant known as Clary’s Bar and Grill.

It opened in 2013 and was the second large licence super casino to open in the United Kingdom.

There are reports online that staff have been sent home and told not to return to work until further notice.

The Citizen has approached the administrators for a comment.