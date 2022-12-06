Milton Keynes cat who can't miaow racks up huge vets bill as result of mysterious allergy

A cat with no teeth who can’t miaow is the subject of a fundraising page due to the cost of her vets’ bills.

Kato is only five years ago but is suffering a string of health conditions.

Adopted last year by her owner through Cats Protection, her latest problem is a severe allergy that causes her to scratch herself until she bleeds.

It’s also caused chunks of her fur to fall out, leaving her partially bald. And she is losing skin around her face, to the point that the muscles in her face were becoming exposed.

Steroids and careful allergen diets have all failed to help and Kato has now been referred to a specialist cat dermatologist for tests. But these alone will cost £1,400, while medication is costing even more, said her owner.

"Kato is just my soulmate. The most beautiful baby I could hope for. We were made for each other... She is my cat soulmate and I love her like words cannot express,” she said.

“But these tests and treatments are extremely expensive... I’m currently working two jobs myself to try to help but I’m at the point where I need to humbly ask for help.”

Because the allergy problem started just before her owner insurance her, the pet insurance company will not cover the costs.

The owner has this week launched a GoFundMe page with a target of £2,500.

"I know times are very hard for most of us, but should you be able to spare a little or share our fundraising page, we would be extremely grateful,” she said.

Kato’s past was unknown before she was taken in by Cats Protection. But she already had no teeth, tummy issues and an eye infection. She was given back to the rescue twice in the span of six months because she requires care and patience, said her owner.

"She’s very shy. She can’t meow but squeaks occasionally,” said her owner. "I fell in love with Kato from the very first time I saw her. she helped me in ways I couldn’t even imagine.

"Though Kato is ‘just’ a cat, she’s a really my baby and I never want to see her suffering.”