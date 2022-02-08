Milton Keynes celebrates more people cycling to work and school this winter

More people than ever are cycling to their workplace or school this winter, a competition has revealed.

Results from MK's Winter Wheelers‘ competitions show a total of 1,500 rides covering nearly 14,000 miles between December 1 and December 25.

The competitions were promoted by Cycling CitizensMK and funded by MK Council, with prizes from John Lewis and Trek Bikes.

Cyclists gather in Station Square at CMK

Among the top 15 large companies participating, there were overall increases compared with last year in the number of riders, the number of cycle trips and the number of miles cycled.

The leading cycling companies were ICAEW, The Open University, Gemini Rail Services, Network Rail and Volkswagen Financial Services.

In the school section, among the top five schools, 65 riders made 791 cycle trips covering 4,083 miles.

The leading schools were The Radcliffe, Ousedale and Watling Academy.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be out in front on cycling,” said Paula Lawson, headteacher of The Radcliffe School. “Students and staff have really enjoyed participating in the competition. We’re proud to be contributing environmental and health benefits simply by cycling.”