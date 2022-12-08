Milton Keynes celebrity cat Ada sadly dies, leaving thousands of people mourning her

Thousands of people in MK are mourning the sad death of Ada the famous Westcroft cat.

Tortoiseshell Ada passed away from old age this week after spending years delighting shoppers at the Westcroft centre, where she was a mini celebrity.

Advertisement

Though she had a perfectly comfortable and loving home with owner Neil Smith, the ultra-friendly feline chose to spend her days at the shopping centre.

Ada the Westcroft cat

She walked in and out of the shops as she pleased, greeted customers and took a nap anywhere she fancied – whether it was in a shopping basket, on top of a till or in the middle of a shelf display.

She even had her own Facebook page called Ada the Westcroft Cat with more than 4,000 members posting pictures of her adventures,

Advertisement

Owner Neil broke the sad news yesterday (Wednesday) and the page is already flooded with tributes to Ada.

Neil has now set up a fundraising page asking people to donate to the MK Food Bank in Ada's name.

Advertisement

Ada's Facebook page is full of tributes to her

"I like to know that her legacy is doing some good for the people of Milton Keynes,” he said,

Advertisement

Ada was dubbed the ‘Queen of Westcroft’ because of the way she patrolled the shops and considered them her own. Her Facebook page has hundreds of photos of her in various poses, including sitting on shoppers' shoulders, refusing to budge from their trolleys and even popping into their cars for a quick cuddle.

Neil was happy to share his pet during opening hours, and even made a special sign for her favourite resting places. It says: “Although Ada has a happy home and is well looked after, she enjoys meeting new people and exploring new places. If you see her, please be friendly, but don't feed her.”

Advertisement

Over the years, some shoppers have shared poignant stories about how Ada has cheered them up and seen them through dark times.

Ada treated Westcroft shopping centre as her own

Advertisement

One Westcroft shopper wrote: “I was met and comforted (I lost my mum last week) by the beautiful Ada today. She approached me and gave me lots of nuzzles. Thanks Ada, you were there just when I needed it.”

Another said: “Ada brightens my days. She is beautiful and she always makes me smile.”

Advertisement

Neil made sure his number was on Ada's collar and regularly received phone calls from people saying what a lovely cat she was."

Now Ada’s fans are hoping to arrange a gathering in her memory outside B&M, one of her favourite stores. Some are already laying flowers for her, people either donate to food banks or cat companies instead.

Advertisement

Ada's owner made a special sign

“Ada was a therapeutic cat to so many and became a pleasure for all the shops she went into…. She brought so much joy,” said one shopper. "Many of us have cried.”

Advertisement

Another Ada fan summed up the public feeling: “Whoever would have thought that such a little cat could have brought so much joy and happiness to so many. So very sad to hear of her passing,” she said.

"Her legacy and memories for so many people will live on always. Run free, little girl.”

Advertisement

You can view the fundraising page ‘In Memory of Ada the Westcroft Cat’ here.