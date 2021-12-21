Milton Keynes celebrity launches her own homeware brand

MK's resident multi-platinum-selling musician VV Brown has launched her own homeware brand.

The indie pop singer-songwriter, model and record producer launched The House Of Patan with her husband Daniel Price, who is an art director and graphic designer.

The couple were inspired to set up their own business after they renovated their family home in MK in 2018. They converted a "1970's time machine" into a contemporary family home and found it difficult to find colourful one-off pieces to compliment their minimalist style.

VV Brown and her husband Daniel Price

The House of Paten sells everything from bedsheets and luxury cushions to loungewear and occasional chairs. The debut line features a range of homeware, accessories, kids and pet items.

They are described as "beautiful and unique pieces designed for people who are looking for those special accessory pieces for their home that will wow guests."

Self-confessed 'bold colour/pattern lovers', VV and Daniel wanted each piece to reflect their love of design and patterns.

“Lifestyle and Home has become so important to us since having a family and I felt compelled to do something to represent my love for furniture and design," said VV.

The House of Patan sells colourful homeware

She added: "I always used to be into Nordic minimalism. For a while everything in our house was grey tones mixed with Siberian larch ply but I have fallen in love with colour again. These bold pieces which can add such a statement to a room are exciting moments of interior design.

"This is a place to find an accent piece or go bonkers and explode your home with colour and life. We also sell beautiful contemporary furniture. After lockdown and the year we have all been through, I think we all need a little colour in our life”.