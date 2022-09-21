Milton Keynes celebrity Nadia Hussain hailed Bake Off’s biggest ‘foodfluencer’ with pictures of her cakes worth almost £4,000 on Instagram

The homespun mum-of-three won Bake Off seven years ago but still holds first place as the most successful baker on Instagram and Twitter.

She has 245,200 followers on Twitter, 859,000 followers on her Instagram page and is the subject of a staggering 68,000 average monthly Google searches globally.

Taking into account the average engagement rate and earnings per post, Nadia ranked the highest in comparison to the other former winners, according to a

Nadia Hussain lives in Milton Keynes

new study from Jeffbet.com.

Their research analysed the social media profiles of former GBBO winners to reveal the most influential stars.

Nadia is the highest earner on Instagram, making up to £3,726.87 per sponsored post. Her Twitter earnings are also cut above the rest, with a paid-for post worth up to £3,080, they say.

Following closely behind Nadia is 2013 winner John Whaite, who also receives 70,000 Google searches a month and has 301,000 Instagram followers. John does not have a Twitter account after he deleted it in August 2021, after the news broke he would be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Nadia's success story still seems 'wild and unreal' to her, she says.

Meanwhile Nadia’s fame has spread rapidly since her win. She has her own BBC TV show ‘Nadiya Bakes’, and is a guest presenter on Loose Women as well as a contributing editor to BBC Good Food magazine.

She has her own website with recipes and has written a series of books, including children’s books.

Living in MK with her husband and children, Nadia says her journey to stardom still feels “wild and unreal”.

"But no matter how much I pinch myself it’s there. Real!… Who knew? I certainly didn’t have a clue. All I am certain of is that I am grateful. For the opportunities and for the adventure that is my life.”