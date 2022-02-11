Milton Keynes charity awarded £5,000 grant to help tackle fuel poverty

A fuel poverty grant has been issued to a charity in Milton Keynes who are socially isolated due to fuel poverty

The award has come from Western Power Distribution (WPD), the electricity distributor for the region, which distributes £1 million a year to community initiatives and local good causes through its ‘Community Matters’ fund.

Among the beneficiaries is Peak Empower, which has been awarded £5,438.00. The organisation was founded in 2019 to promote the positive use of recreational activities to improve self-esteem, well-being and confidence among people who are socially isolated.

The funding will help elderly people affected by fuel poverty

The pandemic saw Peak Empower alter its remit to include the provision of care and wellbeing packs to hundreds of families and individuals.

Alison Sleightholm, WPD’s Resources & External Affairs director, said: “It’s great to see the first of our grants being distributed to organisations and charities in the East Midlands which are offering direct help to the people who need it most this winter. Their work will make a vital difference, supporting our most vulnerable customers and making a positive impact in the communities we serve.

“Tackling fuel poverty is a crucial and immediate priority for WPD, as vulnerable customers in the region are expected to experience hardship this year. This winter’s community funding from WPD is an extension of our wide-ranging fuel poverty programme, supporting customers who are struggling to pay their bills.”

Saffy Tuckfield, chief executive officer at Peak Empower, said: "We are so grateful to have received this grant from Western Power Distribution's Community Matters Fund. We work closely with elderly who are isolated, and one of the main reasons for isolation is fuel poverty.

"This grant will allow us to put together easily readable information packs as well as help support elderly in need on a 1:1 basis to ensure they are better aware of what support is out there and to help reduce their fuel bills via a range of different techniques. This will really make a difference to people’s lives."