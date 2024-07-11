Milton Keynes charity boss wins national award for helping people with learning difficulties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national award for making an “outstanding” contribution to the lives of people with learning disabilities has been won by the boss of a city charity.

Angela Novell, CEO of MK Snap, was announced as winner of The Outstanding Contribution to Social Care Award at The National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards 2024 in a glittering awards ceremony at The ICC Birmingham.

Announcing the award, the panel said that Angela’s award “embodies more than just a charity; it stands as a beacon of hope for 150 service users.

They said: “Angela’s visionary leadership prioritizes the voices of those it serves, pioneering a ground-breaking reverse mentoring system.

Angela Novell with her award

“This innovative approach empowers service users to become mentors themselves, fostering a culture of mutual empowerment and continuous growth within the community.

“Angela’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment sets a powerful example, making a lasting impact on all who engage with its services.”

MK SNAP chair Melanie Beck MBE said: “We are delighted that our CEO has been recognised by receiving this prestigious award. We believe that Angela is an example of selflessness, always putting our learners needs at the core of everything she does. To have this acknowledged by the sector is testament to her energy, care, and exceptional commitment.”

MK SNAP was also presented with this years’ Celebrating Diversity Award at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards, MKBAA.

The charity offers professional support, training, education, life skills, work and opportunities for individuals aged 18+ with learning difficulties.

The learners include adults recovering from stroke or head injury, people with visual or mobility impairment and people with learning disabilities or the autistic spectrum.