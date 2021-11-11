Milton Keynes charity calls for public support to help win share of £1million prize pot

Ride High, a charity transforming the lives of Milton Keynes’ most disadvantaged children, is in with a chance of wining a share of a £1million prize pot – with a week to go until voting closes.

The charity, based in Loughton, is among three groups representing Persimmon Homes Midlands in the housebuilder’s Building Futures competition - and are in with a chance of walking away with up to £100,000 each.

The three organisations in Bucks and Northants have been shortlisted along with 93 other groups from across England, Wales and Scotland in categories targeting grassroots sports, health organisations and arts and education projects.

The highest number of public votes will decide which groups win the cash prizes up for grabs

One initiative from each category will go on to win £100,000, decided on the highest number of public votes. As well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each category, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Ride High use horses and associated educational projects to transform the lives of vulnerable children. Its ambition is to fund an outreach programme to support thousands of children from schools in the most deprived areas, increasing their desire to learn and improve their mental health, wellbeing, social skills and self-confidence.

Building Futures is delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association.

Simon McDonald, regional divisional director (Central), said: “Building Futures aims to create lasting legacies in communities across the UK and we believe that each of our three finalists would be able to make a huge difference with the £100,000 top prize.

“Your support could change the lives of hundreds of local people so we would urge you to get behind your chosen charity because there’s not long left to vote.”