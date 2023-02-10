Milton Keynes charity dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees is looking for new sponsors

A charity which has successfully housed 300 refugees is looking for more sponsors as it marks the anniversary of the start of the Ukraine war.

The Homes for Ukraine charity was launched by Milton Keynes humanitarian hero Derek Edwards with the aim of making the process of relocating to the UK simpler and safer for displaced Ukrainians.

The charity matches with sponsors, completing visa applications, and then providing on going support.

Derek pictured with Ukraine refugee Anna and her mother Halyna, who lived with Derek at his Willen home. Also pictured is Derek's wife Fancesca, and Norman, the dog.

A spokesman for the charity said: “There is a massive crisis looming as tens of thousands of people come to the end of their sponsorship and cannot access the private rental sector.

“We have the solution so will be holding a sponsor drive at Milton Keynes shopping centre on February 24, 25 and 26 to coincide with the anniversary of the start of the war in order to find sponsors who will be willing to host, but, more importantly, landlords or people with property they rent out to consider renting to Ukrainian refugees. Our charity will act as guarantor.”

One of the 12 million people who have escaped the Ukraine war is Anna Merchuk, who fled her hometown of Stryi, and co-founded the Homes for Ukraine charity after settling in Milton Keynes.

Like many refugees Anna and family had to make the heartbreaking decision to leave the wartorn country.

She said: “When we crossed into Poland, we stayed at a volunteer centre, where we met our UK sponsor and a group of people who helped to get us our visas. Only two weeks later the visas arrived and we immediately began the three-day car journey to Milton Keynes. It was a really fun drive, an unexpected surprise in the midst of such trauma. Our sponsor drove us and the whole time we were either talking or listening to rock music.

“We arrived at our new 'home' – a house bustling with life. Our sponsor’s family and two other refugee families filled every corner of the house, bringing me so much joy and distraction.

“That night, I felt pleasingly calm and slept so well.

“Since then I’ve thrown myself into doing what I can here to help. I’m part of Homes for Ukraine, made up of a group of people who aim to make the process of relocating to the UK simpler and safe for displaced Ukrainians. All of my time is spent on this project. Without it, I’d feel lost. Without it, I’d feel depressed. But with it, I know I’m helping, and that gives me the strength to carry on.

“In September I’m starting my A-levels. I haven’t decided what I will focus on yet but it’s the first step to my long-term goals of going to university and eventually going back to Ukraine to build it up after the war.”

The charity, which launched an app to support its work helping refugees fleeing the conflict says safety continues to be its number one concern for vulnerable, often traumatised individuals and wants to hear from sponsors who can help to give Ukrainian refugees the peace of mind they need.

