Milton Keynes charity launches 'very fitting' fundraising partnership with the Worshipful Company of Feltmakers

The three-year collaboration will look at innovative and creative ways to raise funds.

Brain Tumour Research, a Milton Keynes-based charity, has launched a three-year fundraising partnership with the Worshipful Company of Feltmakers.

Members of the Company attended a reception at Brain Tumour Research HQ in Shenley Wood to celebrate the launch of the partnership.

Master Feltmaker, Simon Wilkinson, charity’s Chief Executive, Dan Knowles and co-founder and Trustee, Sue Farrington Smith MBE were among the attendees.

The partnership is ‘particularly’ fitting, according to Simon, as the charity has become associated with the hat due to their fundraising event ‘wear a hat day’.

Simon said: “I am delighted that we are able to support the vital work of this important charity which is the leading voice of the brain tumour community.

“One in three people know someone affected by a brain tumour and our members are working on creative ways in which we can raise funds.

"The Feltmakers Company is a thriving and relevant influencer of the modern trade and business of millinery across the UK and internationally, and we are very excited in particular to support Wear A Hat Day, which takes place in March every year, at the end of Brain Tumour Awareness Month.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. According to the charity, it is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

Chief Executive, Dan Knowles, said: “We are extremely honoured to be the Company’s charity of choice for the next three years and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together. Brain Tumour Research has a long and successful track record of working with milliners and having the support of the Feltmakers will be an amazing boost for the charity.”