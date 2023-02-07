Milton Keynes charity offers wedding dresses from just £150 at their bridal boutique

The city’s Willen Hospice charity is urging brides-to-be to save cash on their wedding dress by visiting their special bridal boutique.

And they are even offering a mystery Valentine’s discount from February 14 until the end of the month,

Though Willen Hospice is in MK, the Bridal Boutique is in Leighton Buzzard, in the High Street. It stocks a range of brand new, preloved and vintage wedding dresses priced at between £150 and £500.

A happy customer at Willen Hospice Bridal Boutique

There are also outfits for bridesmaids and mother-of-the-brides.

Customers are welcomed with a glass of bubby and assistants are on hand to give personalised attention to brides when they come in for their ‘trying on’ appointment.

A Willen Hospice spokesman said: “We want you to feel exquisite on your wedding day. We’ll do all we can to suggest a range of dresses to try, and help you find something amazing that flatters and completes your look. You’ll have the whole space to yourself so you can feel relaxed and have fun choosing your dress, with no obligation to buy”.

Belinda Turner, Shops Cluster Team Leader said: “We have a range of brand new, unworn dresses, and beautiful, pre-loved donated gowns too. With the price of our dresses ranging between £150 and £500, there is something perfect for every bride’s budget.”

The Bridal Boutique can put customers in touch with someone who carries out alterations at a reasonable price, if there are any changes to be made.

Viewing is by appointment only. To arrange a time, call the shop on 01525 854420, email to [email protected] or visit the shop to book.

Willen Hospice also offers a range of £1 Wedding Favours for bridal celebrations. They include either Lottery tickets or Scratchcards, giving guests a chance to win prizes of up to £1,000. Children’s Favours are available to keep little hands busy and entertained, with games and colouring in pencils.

The charity is appealing to supporters to donate their own wedding dresses to any Willen Hospice shop, to pass on their treasured outfit for another bride to enjoy.