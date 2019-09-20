Milton Keynes charity UK Astronomy over the moon after being shortlisted for share of £1million cash pot

Milton Keynes based charity UK Astronomy is over the moon to be shortlisted to win a share of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures £1million pot supporting under-18s nationwide.

But now they need online votes to win.

UK Astronomy could get a share of a 1million pot of funding

Persimmon Homes Midlands is backing UK Astronomy to be a prize winner at a gala dinner in October, where cash awards of £100,000, £50,000 or £20,000 will be made to those winning the most online votes.

Ross Hockham, UK Astronomy’s founder said: “It is a huge achievement and very humbling for UK Astronomy to have been selected as a regional finalist, but now we really need people to get behind us and get voting so that we are in the strongest possible position to earn one of the top three cash awards on the night.

“Our charity aims to encourage and assist amateur astronomers in their discovery of astronomy and collective contribution to knowledge. Last year we hosted more than 45 outreach events at schools and National Trust locations - not bad for a husband and wife team and a small group of dedicated volunteers!

"We are fundraising to purchase a van that can be converted into a mobile observatory and also an inflatable planetarium, which costs up to £40,000. This would be our ultimate dream, to allow us to entertain and education school groups, brownies and scouts, etc, inspiring thousands of children and their families to look up to the skies.

"We would really appreciate everyone’s support.”

Voting is simple. Just log on to the website at www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures and select UK Astronomy (under the education section) and vote.

Uk Astomony is holding a Stars in the Park event on October 5 in Campbell Park. It is an ideal chance for beginner and families to explore the skies above MK, they say,

The event runs from 6pm to 8pm and places must be booked via the Parks Trust website.