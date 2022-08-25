Milton Keynes charity worker hopes to get rich on Moneybags TV show

Emma Laslett, 31, is appearing on Channel 4’s Moneybags from Monday August 29 at 5pm.

The charity benefit rights worker is skilled at answering general knowledge questions as she is part of Wolverton’s Queen Victoria pub quiz team- who are current defending champions.

She’s also no stranger to a TV quiz shows and has already appeared in several.

Emma Laslett is an expert at quizzes

So far she has won Pointless, was a semi-finalist on Only Connect and took part in Eggheads.

Clever Emma even took part in Mastermind and was placed a successful second in 2020 with her specialist subject of the Stonewall Riots.

“I chose it because I think it’s so important to shine a light on bits of history that not everybody knows about...It’s more than just a specialist subject, it was a very real event that improved the lives of millions of people in a very real way,” she said at the time.

On Moneybags an enormous £1 million passes down the conveyor belt each week and it’s up to the contestants to try to grab as much as possible, including a £100k bag.

If Emma manages to grab a fortune, she would spend the money on a trip to Iceland and would also like to visit friends in the United States.

She said of her Moneybags experience: “It was great fun to do and so nice having everyone together across the week of shows. You really get involved and invested in how well the other contestants do.”

Emma enjoyed meeting Moneybags host Craig Charles.

“I was a huge fan of Robot Wars and Craig was really nice. He had great banter and was good at putting you at ease,” she said.

Moneybags is a high-stakes quiz that tests contestants’ ability to think quickly as they answer each question by grabbing the moneybag with the correct answer as it passes along a conveyor belt in front of them.

Those who grab the right answer earn that bag’s value, which can be anything from £1,000 to £100,000. But should the wrong bag be picked up, contestants risk losing everything.