Milton Keynes charity works with EastEnders on hard-hitting brain tumour storyline

A medical research charity based in Milton Keynes is working with EastEnders scriptwriters on a hard-hitting brain tumour storyline.

The popular BBC One soap has teamed up with Brain Tumour Research, based in Shenley Wood, and Macmillan Cancer Support to ensure its storyline of a young person’s brain tumour journey is portrayed as realistically and sensitively as possible.

In scenes aired last week, EastEnders character Lola Pearce was rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure at home. She was subsequently given the devastating news that she had brain cancer, a glioblastoma (GBM), which carries an average prognosis of just 12 to 18 months.

Danielle Harold plays Lola Pearce in the popular soap. Picture:| BBC/EastEnders

Danielle Harold, the actress who plays Lola, met with Brain Tumour Research supporters, including brain tumour patients and their families, in preparation for this storyline.

She said: “It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts.

“Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story, and it’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

“They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

Sue Castle-Smith of Brain Tumour Research with Danielle at BBC Studios in Elstree

Nash resident Sue Castle-Smith, head of PR and communications at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re extremely grateful to EastEnders for helping to raise awareness of brain tumours, which kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

“Sadly, Lola’s story will be all too familiar to one in three people who know someone affected by this devastating disease.

“Increased awareness is vital as we campaign for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more to improve outcomes for patients and ultimately to find a cure.”

