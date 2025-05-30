A Milton Keynes charity has re-opened its home and furniture store after it was shut following a break-in.

Age UK Milton Keynes, which provides services and support for older people across the city, was forced to close its home and furniture store on Kiln Farm after what its website described as "a serious break-in" during the early hours of Thursday May 29.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind comments and offers of support today," the charity posted in a message on its Facebook page.

"We would also like to give special thanks to Thames Valley Police for their support and help.

Age UK Milton Keynes has re-opened its home and furniture store on Kiln Farm today following a break-in

"Due to the amazing efforts of our wonderful colleagues, we shall be re-opening the store tomorrow (Friday May 30) with an alternative entrance in place."

The Citizen has contacted Age UK Milton Keynes for more details about the incident, although an office worker from a nearby store has told MKFM that only cash was taken during the break-in.

In January this year, Age UK Milton Keynes was forced to cut its Independent Living Service due to financial pressures.

The charity is due to host a family fun day at its premises at The Peartree Centre on Chadds Lane on May 30 featuring games, face-painting and food stalls.

Entry is free to the fun day, which takes place between 1pm and 4pm. Other attractions include a teddy bear zip line, with a charge of £2 per teddy.

