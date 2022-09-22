Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy celebrates 20th anniversary

The Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy (MKCA), which has worked to change common misconceptions around the sport, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Based in Kiln Farm and led by founder and coaching director, Miki Garratt, MKCA looks to raise awareness of the benefits associated with cheerleading by offering both recreational and competitive sessions.

Said Miki: “Currently in its 20th season, MKCA has always been driven by its passion to promote diversity and break down stereotypes commonly associated with cheerleading, by offering classes that cater for all regardless of gender, age, or race.

"Functioning as a non-profit community interest company (CIC) since 2018 and, before that, a community group, MKCA has been dedicated to transforming the lives of young people and building a community of athletes within the city.”

As founder of MKCA, Miki has seen the facility grow from strength to strength.

She says MKCA is now recognised as one of the UK’s most successful youth programmes, as well as offering one of Britain’s best all-round sporting programmes.

With classes tailored for children from the age of three, members from grassroots to elite level have the opportunity to hone and nurture their skills in an empowering, fun and family-centric environment.

MKCA was launched in response to popular demand after Miki trialled an after school club in Milton Keynes.

Miki says she was able to use her vast experience in the world of dance to teach members the art of cheerleading at a competitive level exploring and incorporating the emotional, physical and mental health benefits of the sport.

With nearly 25 years’ experience in allstar cheerleading coaching, Miki’s passion is to continue to inspire members of the MKCA family which grows stronger each day and to continue to build on the success of MKCA.

She added: “By providing the highest level of training and coaching in an inclusive environment, MKCA is a home away from home and a haven for fun, fitness and family.