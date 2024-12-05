Milton Keynes chemistry teacher who sent sexual messages to pupil receives lifetime teaching ban

A 40-year-old teacher who sent flirtateous and sexual messages to one of his pupils has been banned from teaching for life.

Mr Sayyad Rizvi last month appeared before the Teaching Regulation Agency’s Professional Misconduct Panel, which considered the allegations against him.

This week they have published their veridict on the former teacher, who worked at Stantonbury School between September 2017 and April 2023, when he was dismissed by school officials after a parent raised the alarm.

The panel was shown a series of messages claimed to have been sent to the girl in 2022. They included:

The teacher sent sexual messages to a pupil

a. “U r good looking and gorgeous”

b. “U r very pretty and talented”

c. “The room is getting hot, is that bcoz of ur pics”

d. “Love u my dear…u r great and friendly”

e. “love u dear”

f. “wht time u gona sleep”

g. “What sort of bf u r looking..Tall?...Like.me”

h. “That’s me, not very sexy or smart”

i. “Ur pics r very cool and sexy”

j. “U look stunning”

k. “I thought massage from u wud be best”

l. “Take ur top off I will giv u a massage” accompanied by a photograph of a naked woman having a massage.

m. “here u go darling” accompanied by a photograph of two semi-naked people

n. “Shall I give u a massage”

o. A photograph of two semi-naked people

Mr Rizvi admitted sending the first message but denied he sent the rest, saying his phone has been stolen and his Instagram and Facebook accounts had been hacked during a visit to Pakistan.

He denied that his conduct amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

However, the panel decided that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Rizvi was "more likely than not” to have sent all the messages the girl, who is known only as Pupil A. The noted the similarity of abbreviations and grammar in the correspondances.

It was agreed that he should be prohibited from teaching indefinitely.

​The panel’s report states: “Mr Rizvi’s conduct involved numerous sexual communications with Pupil A. In the panel’s view, his behaviour was entirely incompatible with being a teacher.”