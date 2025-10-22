Milton Keynes child superstar, 6, shines at “the Wimbledon of chess”

A young rising star from Milton Keynes won the UKs largest junior chess competition in the youngest division.

Nikesh Acharya, aged 6, from Jubilee Wood Primary School in Milton Keynes, took home a victory at the grand finale of the nation’s largest junior chess competition - the Delancey UK Chess Challenge.

What parents have affectionately dubbed “the Wimbledon of chess” was held from October 18-19, at the iconic Blenheim Palace.

Sixty of some of the UKs brightest young players came together to compete.

A child from Milton Keynes has won the Delancey UK Chess Challenge Terafinal under their age category. Photo: Delancey UK Chess Challenge

Nikesh took home the cup for the Under 8s category of the competition (the youngest division).

He dominated the field with ten wins and a single draw, claiming a well-deserved win.

The young champion came 2nd in the Challengers event the previous week in Daventry which qualified him for the Terafinals.

This is his first season competing in the UK Chess Challenge. After only 12 months of playing competitively, he’s shown incredible progression.

The Delancey UK Chess Challenge was held at Blenheim Palace. Photo: Rahil Ahmad/Delancey UK Chess Challenge

Sarah Longson, CEO of the Delancey UK Chess Challenge said: “The Terafinal is the pinnacle of junior chess in the UK - a celebration of months of hard work and a showcase of incredible young talent.

“Every player competing at Blenheim Palace has earned their place through dedication and determination. Congratulations to all the players, and a huge thank you to the parents whose support makes it all possible.”

The Delancey UK Chess Challenge was founded in 1996 and is the longest-running junior chess competition.

It has introduced over one million children to competitive chess, guiding players through school stages, Megafinals, Gigafinals, and Challengers before reaching this peak final.

Nikesh Acharya, aged 6, from Milton Keynes won in the under 8s category of the nation's largest junior chess competition. Photo: Delancey UK Chess Challenge

Over two days, players competed across five age categories for the title of 2025 UK Chess Challenge Champion.

Games were played on live digital boards and broadcast worldwide. Professional conditions and photography gave the event a truly world-class atmosphere.

More than £5,000 in prizes were awarded, alongside trophies for the top performers and personalised medals for every finalist.

Every contender was celebrated for their outstanding achievement in reaching the Terafinal.

Jamie Ritblat, Founder and Executive Chairman of Delancey, said: “The Delancey UK Chess Challenge continues to demonstrate how the power of opportunity and education can help young people realise their potential."