Milton Keynes children invited to dress up as superheroes and win a medal for zooming round Willen Lake

Willen Hospice is inviting local children to grab their superhero capes and scooters for their annual Mini-Moo on Sunday April 23The popular family event sees hundreds of children aged four to 11 walk, run or scoot a sponsored lap of Willen’s North Lake.

Each child taking part receives a special finisher’s medal at the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Families can also look forward to music, games stalls on the day, plus Willen Hospice’s very own mascot, Florence the Cow, who will be there to cheer the children on.

Last year's Mini Moo was a big success

New for this year is a Superhero fancy dress theme in honour of the amazing hero nurses, doctors, staff and volunteers at Willen Hospice.

Katrina Walsh, Willen Hospice events fundraiser, said: “We are so excited for this year’s Mini-Moo. It’s a really fun morning and a great way for children to do something for their local Hospice and learn all about fundraising.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We can’t wait to see them all dressed up in their Superhero fancy dress!”The Mini Moo usually costs £10 per child to enter, but this year the charity are offering a generous half-price early-bird offer until March 31Organisers of the event, which is sponsored by MyMiltonKeynes, are encouraging young fundraisers to go the extra mile by raising as much money as they can through sponsorship. There will be a prize for the top fundraisers.

Visit here to book a place.