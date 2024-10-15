Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Milton Keynes man is celebrating after a double victory at this year’s UK Chilli Sauce Awards.

Peter Lan, also known as Chilli Pete, starting selling homemade chilli sauce less than a year ago, and has now claimed two national titles for his work.

Peter started growing his own chillis nine years ago and now sells bottles of chilli sauce at events around the city.

He entered this year’s UK Chilli Sauce Awards, winning a public vote in the Mild category with his mango, coconut and lime flavour. He also won the Super Hot category, voted by professional chefs, for his Spontaneous Combustion sauce.

Peter Lan has won two accolades as part of the UK Chilli Sauce Awards for his homemade chilli sauces

Pete said: “Nine years ago I started growing my own chillis, because I loved what I could do to dishes with the addition of spices. I did a lot of research, and went to various chilli events. I grew my own chillis, with six plants to start.

“I sold a limited number of chilli sauce bottles, which I gave away to friends and family.

"When we moved house to Emerson Valley just before the lockdown I secured two allotments at Windmill Hill allotment sites. I grew loads of chillis and other ingredients such as tomatoes, onions and garlic.

“I made sauces in bigger batches and gave these away in local drinking establishment The Clock Tower. I sold some to three regulars who said within a few minutes, they would not take any more sauces for free, and they wanted to pay for them.”

After retiring from his job in IT, Pete decided to try selling his chilli sauce to the public, with his first event taking place at Roman Fields School in Bletchley in December 2023.

It proved a success and since then Pete has attended or hosted 37 events, selling more than 2,000 bottles.

He has enlisted his family’s support to pursue his chilli sauce making venture, with his other half Kate acting as a quality assurance taste tester, and helping with preparation, plus bottling and labelling sauces, and daughter Libby, helping to increase his presence on social media platforms.

Pete received a five-star food hygiene rating from Milton Keynes Council this year, and believes the unique selling point of his sauces is that they do not use anything artificial.

“I use completely natural ingredients,” Pete said.

“My chilli ketchup has 71% to 73% of home grown tomatoes, compared to supermarkets which I found feature just 22% of natural ingredients.”

Pete was praised by judges for what they described as “amazing chilli sauces”, and visitors will have the opportunity to sample these at Pete’s stall during the Milton Keynes Handmade and Vintage Show, which is being held at Middleton Hall from October 25 to 27.