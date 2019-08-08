Milton Keynes chippy batters the opposition

A fish and chip shop on a Milton Keynes estate has been judged one of the top chippies in the UK.

Walnut Tree Traditional Fish and Chips is shortlisted in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020.

Fish n chips

It is one of just 60 chippies nationally to be recognised as "going above and beyond" in the quality of their food and customer service.

The prestigious awards are organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry.

A spokesman said: "The awards recognise outstanding businesses across the country that are serving incredible fish and chips and providing excellent customer service."

He added: "It’s not just about food quality, there are a wide variety of additional factors that make these businesses outstanding. These include excellence in the sustainable sourcing of key ingredients, staff training and development policies and opportunities for young people, and creation of innovative menu options for those with allergies and dietary requirements."

There are a number of rigorous judging stages to be named the best fish and chip shop in the UK including mystery shopping visits to shops, full business performance audits of premises followed by presentations to an industry judging panel.