Milton Keynes Christmas Lights Switch On 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season is now upon as, and Milton Keynes is about to get into the spirit with the switch on of the Christmas Lights for 2019.

The free event, organised by MyMiltonKeynes, is set to spectacularly light up the city skyline for the festive period, marking the official countdown to Christmas on Saturday, November 16.

News

What are the timings on the night?

The festivities will take place at the front of intu Milton Keynes, and from 4.15pm there will be an hour of live entertainment, Christmas carols, lights, lasers and pyrotechnics.

There will be performances from Milton Keynes dancers, singers, school children and the traditionally festive Salvation Army brass band before intu square is lit up at 5.15pm.

Who is switching on the Milton Keynes Christmas lights?

Father Christmas will be taking time out of his busy schedule to do the honours, as he and the Mayor lead the countdown to officially switch on the lights.

Comedian and panto star Joe Pasquale will be joining them at the intu Milton Keynes Christmas lights switch-on.

Joe is leading the cast at Milton Keynes Theatre this year playing Aladdin’s hapless brother, Wishee Washee, so expect some high-spirited banter with Santa.

What entertainment is on offer?

Look out for the three giant Kings lit on the roof of Christ the Cornerstone Church, as well as the sparkling parcels and brand-new tree lights along Midsummer Boulevard - bursting into festive life.

A spectacular pyrotechnic and laser show will be on offer to light up the sky, signalling the start of the festive season across the city.

There will be performances from Romeo Dance Academy Ltd, Dancebox Studios & Theatre Works, winners of Make Believe's One Dream and the Milton Keynes Salvation Army brass band will accompany local school choirs from Summerfield School, The Willows & EYC and Jubilee Wood Primary School

And, don’t miss out on the chance to win £1000’s worth of prizes, join this year’s MyChristmas campaign by sharing your Christmas moments in Milton Keynes on social channels using #MyChristmasMK.