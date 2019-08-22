Milton Keynes cinema to exclusively screen blockbusters on revolutionary 4DX

Cineworld in Milton Keynes will exclusively offer cinema-goers the chance to experience four epic blockbusters like never before.

Returning for its second year, Cineworld’s 4DX – Never Been Seen special back-to-back screenings will treat viewers, by bringing four film classics back to the big screen, complete with multi-sensory additions.

How a movie looks on the revolutionary screen

Screening epic film favourites Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers: Age of Extinction and Fast & Furious 6 in 4DX for the first ever time in the UK and Ireland, viewers can expect a revolutionary cinematic experience, like no other.

From feeling the wind in your hair during fast-paced Quidditch matches, to the room being illuminated with special strobe lighting as Quill shoots his quad blaster, some films demand to be experienced in 4DX. With stimulating effects like motion, water, wind, scent and strobe lighting, timed with precision to enhance what’s happening on screen, combined with high-tech motion programming to move your seat in perfect synchronicity, it’s the most exhilarating movie-going experience in the UK & Ireland, and the perfect way to upgrade your favourite blockbuster.

4DX – Never Been Seen line-up:

- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – Hop aboard the Hogwarts Express with Harry, Ron and Hermione and be whisked into a world of moving staircases, three-headed dogs and a life-sized game of chess. There’s no better way to immerse yourself in the magical first instalment of the Potter adventure, battling to retrieve the Philosopher’s Stone, than with 4DX.

Cineworld's 4DX screen

- Guardians of the Galaxy –Marvel Studios specially formatted this action-packed, epic space adventure, bringing you closer to Chris Pratt than ever before – and who wouldn’t want that? Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape Vol. 1’, join Peter Quill as he journeys across the cosmos and rallies a ragtag gang of misfits in a desperate stand to save the galaxy.

- Transformers: Age of Extinction – experience the aftermath of Dark Moon’s epic battle yourself, as Transformers: Age of Extinction picks up five years on with the city in ruins. Feel the shudder of your seat move as the Transformers battle it out in a worldwide war of good versus evil.

- Fast & Furious 6 – there’s no better way to experience a car chase than in 4DX. With the jolt of a seat you’ll be transported into the car with Vin Diesel himself, feeling every turn of the wheel and the wind whip past your face in his convertible. Brace yourself, you’re in for an adrenaline pumping ride!