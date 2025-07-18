Milton Keynes city centre gardens wins Green Flag award

City gardens named after the former general manager of the Milton Keynes Development Corporation have won a Green Flag award.

The Fred Roche Gardens, located on Silbury Boulevard next to the Church of Christ the Cornerstone, are run by Milton Keynes City Council.

The Green Flag award, run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is considered the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, and around 2,250 across the country have achieved the accolade this year.

All parks across Milton Keynes have this year earned a Green Flag award, making The Parks Trust, which manages the parks, the only organisation in the country to earn a single Green Flag accolade for a whole city-wide network of parks.

The gardens are named after Fred Roche, one of the city’s founding planners, and are popular as a quiet space with seating areas, public art, architecture and nature.

They are also used as a venue for festivals, films and music during the year.

Cabinet member for the public realm at Milton Keynes City Council Jennifer Wilson-Marklew said: “I am delighted that our council-owned Fred Roche Gardens have been recognised with a Green Flag Award, which celebrates the hard work of our staff, as well as that of volunteers and partners.

“I’m proud to live in such a green and biodiverse city, and our green spaces are great places to spend time.”

