Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes City Council is aiming to raise awareness of the dangers of unsafe toys as part of its Toy Safety Matters initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s Trading Standards team have held 20 educational talks in libraries and family centres around the city, and created a short video explaining the dangers unsafe toys can pose.

Research from the British Toy and Hobby Association has found high levels of illegal and unsafe toys being sold by third-party sellers operating through online marketplaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The association’s latest checks found 85 per cent of toys purchased were not compliant with UK toy safety requirements, putting children at risk of serious harm or injury.

Milton Keynes City Council's trading standards team have held educational talks around the city as they aim to raise awareness of the dangers of unsafe toys

Common risks identified were around magnets, batteries and other small parts that children could swallow, as well as cords and materials that could strangle a child.

Advice from the council’s trading standards team includes buying from trusted retailers, taking extra care if you are buying from an online marketplace, checking toys have a UK address on their packaging and checking purchased toys do not have loose or broken parts or sharp edges.

Mick Legg, the cabinet member responsible for trading standards at Milton Keynes City Council said: “Toy safety should never be taken for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With support from the British Toy and Hobby Association, we’ve been helping local families better understand the risks of unsafe toys so they can make informed decisions, especially when shopping online.

“The scale of unsafe toys being bought into the UK is shocking and it’s not worth taking a risk with children’s safety.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.