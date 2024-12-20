Milton Keynes City Council has given Christmas gifts in the form of free toys to thousands of families across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council staff sorted through the donated toys this week, with more than 3,000 donated by Argos and Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

These included toys, puzzles, games, crafts, soft toys and other items, suitable for all ages, from children right up to teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the delivery of donations to Council offices, items were sorted into age-appropriate packs.

Milton Keynes City Council has delivered Christmas gifts to thousands of families in need across the city, in the form of free toys

Social workers have also been delivering packages for families in need, which are then delivered to these families at home.

Surplus items are being shared with the City Council’s family centres, to ensure they get a suitable home within the community.

Joe Hearnshaw, Milton Keynes City Council’s cabinet member for children and young people said: “By combining this generosity from local business and the knowledge of our social care teams, we can help many children and their parents have a brighter Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in making this happen, from our facilities staff and delivery drivers to Early Help, family centres and our dedicated social workers.”

Also this year, the City Council has funded a scheme which will see 1,000 food boxes sent to families struggling this Christmas.

The boxes, which are being sent to families this week, contain all the ingredients required for a roast dinner - a full chicken or nut roast, potatoes, large carrots, parsnips, cauliflower or broccoli, and additional fruit and vegetables.

The scheme was targeted at families that receive benefit-related free school meals.