Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family carers across Milton Keynes are in the spotlight this week as part of Kinship Care Week, which runs through until October 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Kinship Care Week, Milton Keynes City Council is recognising grandparents and siblings, aunts and uncles, and family friends, who step up to raise children when their parents are unable to do so.

More than 200,000 children across England and Wales receive this kind of support, however the city council claim that the majority of kinship carers do not take up the support they are eligible to receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark and celebrate the work of kinship carers across the city, Milton Keynes City Council is hosting an afternoon tea at the Millennium Hall in Moulsoe on Friday October 11.

Milton Keynes City Council is celebrating the role of kinship carers as part of Kinship Care Week

Later in the month, a family event is also taking place with Milton Keynes Dons Sports and Education Trust at Brooklands Pavilion on Thursday October 31.

The city council provides training and advice to kinship carers, as well as financial help, and access to support groups.

Milton Keynes City Council’s cabinet member for children and young people Joe Hearnshaw said: “We really value kinship carers and know that children are happier when they can stay within their friends and family network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kinship carers play an incredibly important role and yet many have not come forward for support.

“Ninety per cent of our kinship carers have qualified for additional financial help and we want to ensure the funding goes as wide as possible to all those who need it.”

To find out more contact the city council’s fostering team on 01908 253206, or email [email protected].