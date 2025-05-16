Milton Keynes City Council investigating mystery noise in Newport Pagnell

By Neil Shefferd
Published 16th May 2025, 10:17 BST
Milton Keynes City Council says it is investigating after being contacted about a mystery noise, which is being heard by residents living on a cul-de-sac in Newport Pagnell.

The noise, which began around six weeks ago, has been heard regularly in the Brockwell area of the town, and has been compared to a car being started and a hot tub vibrating.

Most Popular

A Milton Keynes City Council spokesperson told the Citizen: "We have only had one resident contact us about this so far and our next step is to try to visit them at a point when they can hear the noise so we can investigate further. "

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Resident Doug Mynard told the BBC: "The noise sounds like when someone starts a car and revs the engine - then it goes to a tick-over, and then bleeps and goes up.

A mystery noise is disrupting residents in the Brockwell area of Newport Pagnellplaceholder image
A mystery noise is disrupting residents in the Brockwell area of Newport Pagnell

"If I get up to go to the toilet in the night, I can hear it. My wife says she's heard it at 2.30am and 4.30am.

"It's annoying when you're trying to sit in the garden to read a book and this blooming noise goes off."

Liberal Democrat councillor for the Newport Pagnell ward at Milton Keynes City Council Jane Carr said: "We think someone may have installed a hot tub very recently because it's such an intermittent noise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It may be as simple as the hot tub's vibrating against the side of something.

"We've had officers trying to identify where the noise is coming from and it's just really weird. We want an answer."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BBC
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice