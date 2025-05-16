Milton Keynes City Council says it is investigating after being contacted about a mystery noise, which is being heard by residents living on a cul-de-sac in Newport Pagnell.

The noise, which began around six weeks ago, has been heard regularly in the Brockwell area of the town, and has been compared to a car being started and a hot tub vibrating.

A Milton Keynes City Council spokesperson told the Citizen: "We have only had one resident contact us about this so far and our next step is to try to visit them at a point when they can hear the noise so we can investigate further. "

Resident Doug Mynard told the BBC: "The noise sounds like when someone starts a car and revs the engine - then it goes to a tick-over, and then bleeps and goes up.

"If I get up to go to the toilet in the night, I can hear it. My wife says she's heard it at 2.30am and 4.30am.

"It's annoying when you're trying to sit in the garden to read a book and this blooming noise goes off."

Liberal Democrat councillor for the Newport Pagnell ward at Milton Keynes City Council Jane Carr said: "We think someone may have installed a hot tub very recently because it's such an intermittent noise.

"It may be as simple as the hot tub's vibrating against the side of something.

"We've had officers trying to identify where the noise is coming from and it's just really weird. We want an answer."

