Milton Keynes City Council joins global campaign to stop abuse and violence against women

Crowds gathered for the White Ribbon Vigil in Campbell Park

Milton Keynes City Council is leading local support for White Ribbon, a global campaign that encourages people, especially men and boys, to challenge behaviour that leads to abuse and violence against women.

The council became White Ribbon Accredited in 2022 and its work in this area includes forward-thinking policies, measures to improve safety in the community, and support for women and children fleeing violence and abuse.

City centre upgrades have been made to make women safer at night, including lighting and reflective paint in underpasses along popular pedestrian routes to increase visibility, CCTV, and cutting back bushes and shrubs..

The vouncil has also established a network of male Ambassadors and female Champions to promote the message.

On White Ribbon Day on Monday, the MK Youth Council shared a poem to support of the campaign during a candlelit vigil in Campbell Park. Events will take place across the city during 16 Days of Action.

Councillor Amber McQuillan, Cabinet member for Community Safety, said: “Women and girls have the right to feel safe in our city.

"Whilst we are proud to call ourselves a White Ribbon City, we know there is still more work to be done. Lots of people are signing up to be ambassadors and champions and I am asking local organisations of all sizes to join us and lend their support.

"Together, we can challenge harmful behaviours and ensure that women and girls in MK can feel safe and supported by men and boys.”

Sign the White Ribbon UK pledge here