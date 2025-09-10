Milton Keynes City Council Leader condemns Israeli strike and announces local event to mark historic recognition of Palestine state

The Labour Leader of MK City Council has made an emergency statement to condemn the Israeli strike on the Qatari capital of Doha

The strike took place during the council’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday September 9, prompting Cllr Pete Marland to make an impromptu speech.

He said: “I would like to unequivocally join the Prime Minister and say that as Leader of the Council, on behalf of this administration, and I hope the whole council, I totally condemn the Israeli government’s strike on Qatar, which has occurred during this meeting.

“We utterly and absolutely condemn terrorism and terrorist groups in all their forms, but making an attack on the sovereign territory of a neutral third country, which is seeking to mediate a ceasefire, would appear to me as the actions of an Israeli government that has no interest in peace.”

Pete said the council was planning to invite members of the local Palestinian community and Palestinian refugees to an event at the Civic Offices when the UK government is set to join other nations in recognising the State of Palestine at a meeting of the United Nations later in September.

“The UK government recognising a state of Palestine will be an historic moment, and a commitment that actually dates back to the Balfour Declaration. It is only right for the council to mark this occasion by inviting members of our local Palestinian community and Palestinian refugees to an event at the Civic Offices.

"I am well aware, and have always said, that Benjamin Netanyahu is not going to care what a council in England thinks. However, by inviting people from Palestine to mark what will be an important and historic occasion, I hope we can highlight that we stand with innocent people who are suffering inhumane conditions, show our support for a viable Palestinian state, alongside a safe and secure Israel, and reaffirm the need for a just and lasting peace.”

In October 2023, the council was one of the first in the country to pass a motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, andcondemning the October 7 attacks by Hamas which killed 1200 people. The motion also called for a return of all hostages, and for any response by the Israeli government to meet the standards of international law.

Since then, it is estimated that over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli response. Recently, the Israeli government launched a new military operation on Gaza City, with international organisations, including the British government, calling for the actions to stop.

There have also been significant issues with ensuring Palestinian people in Gaza have access to basic food and medical supplies to meet their needs, with Israel’s government blocking international humanitarian efforts to deliver aid into Gaza.

On Tuesday, the Israeli government used its military to bomb a target in Qatar, believed to be a building containing Hamas leaders discussing a plan put forward by the United States. Qatar has been acting as a mediator, seeking to secure a ceasefire.

Pete said: “I believe it is clear that the current Israeli government’s military response is having a disastrous and inhumane impact on the innocent civilians of Gaza, especially children. Starvation of children and flattening whole cities cannot be justified and it must stop.”