Milton Keynes City Council makes £12,500 donation to Willen Hospice
When bereaved families give permission, the city council works with The Institute of Cemetery and Cremation Management to raise funds from the sales of metals recovered following cremations at the Crownhill Crematorium.
The metals come from items such as medical implants and artificial joints.
The donation to the hospice, which supports the families of end-of-life patients with bereavement and emotional care, means the total donated to charities through metal recycling has passed £65,000.
Nikki Poole, community and events fundraising manager at Willen Hospice said: “We’re enormously grateful to the city council for our nomination of funds and The Institute of Cemetery and Cremation Management.
“We provide free expert care and support for local people with a life-limiting illness, and their loved ones, at what may be the toughest time of their lives.
“But as one of the most poorly funded hospices in the country, we rely on the generosity of our community to raise vital income for us.
“Events like this really do help us continue supporting patients and their families across Milton Keynes.”
In the past year, more than one thousand people have been supported in their own homes or cared for at Willen Hospice’s in-patient unit.
Cabinet member for regulatory services at the city council Mick Legg added: “Thanks to the kindness of those families who give us their permission, this fundraising scheme has enabled us to provide a boost to Willen Hospice who do so much to support the local community.”