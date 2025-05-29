Milton Keynes City Council has started a search for a provider to operate two leisure centres and one golf centre.

The council made the decision to start the procurement process for a new operator for Bletchley Leisure Centre, Woughton Leisure Centre and Windmill Hill Golf Centre at a meeting on May 27.

The new contract for the three facilities is set to last for ten years, with the option to then extend it for a further five, following a soft market exercise in April.

The authority says it hopes the longer-term model will give operators greater confidence to invest in the sites, improve facilities and deliver higher-quality services.

Currently Bletchley Leisure Centre is managed by Serco Leisure on a 16-month lease, while both Woughton Leisure Centre and Windmill Hill Golf Centre are managed under a service agreement.

The current operating arrangements for all three facilities expire in February 2026.

The cabinet member responsible for sport and leisure at Milton Keynes City Council councillor Mick Legg said: “We want to make sure local people have access to well-run, modern leisure facilities now and in the future.

“Sports and leisure have faced significant challenges due to COVID by bringing the three facilities together, we can provide greater stability for both communities and operators.

“The new contract model is about securing investment and ensuring these cherished sites are around for a very long time.

“These centres are a vital part of our communities and I’m glad we’re taking this step which will bring major investment to enhance and protect them.”

