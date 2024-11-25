Milton Keynes City Council takes zero rogue landlords to court, despite over 3,000 complaints over past five years

A Freedom of Information Act request has shown that rogue landlords are not being taken to court by the council in MK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is despite the Milton Keynes City Council receiving over 3,000 complaints about housing conditions or landlord conduct from concerned residents.

However, the council has issued more than 1,600 official notices to landlords over the past five years, asking them to comply with regulations or improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public Interest Lawyers sent a Freedom of Information request to every council in England and Wales to find out how many prosecutions had been pursued. The results found that more than 100 of them did not take any landlords to court between 2019/20 and 2023/24.

The Renters' Reform Coalition is asking for changes in legislation

Milton Keynes Council received 3,142 complaints in the five-year period, and recorded zero prosecutions against landlords. The figures are:

2019/20: 610 complaints, zero prosecutions

2020/21: 801 complaints, zero prosecutions

2021/22: 534 complaints, zero prosecutions

2022/23: 570 complaints, zero prosecutions

2023/24: 627 complaints, zero prosecutions

A council spokesperson told the Citizen: “In response to complaints from private tenants, we’ve issued more than 1,600 notices to landlords in the past five years. These notices have been complied with and no further complaints were received. Civil prosecution is only pursued in cases where a landlord fails to comply with a notice.”

Some 252 councils, or 80% of the metropolitan, unitary, district, London or Welsh local authorities, responded within the time frame for an FOI request. 115 (46%) confirmed that there were no prosecutions at all from April 2019 to March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 49 only sought court action against a solitary landlord in the five-year period, meaning just under two-thirds of councils did not undertake a court prosecution of multiple landlords

Some councils have argued that civil penalties, as well as formal warnings, have been sufficient in maintaining landlord compliance. However, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) learned earlier this year that less than half of the fines issued against rogue landlords between 2021 and 2023 had been collected.

Organisations protecting renters’ rights have urged the government to address issues facing renters with the Renters’ Rights Bill, which is in the process of being passed through Parliament.

The Renter’s Reform Coalition, a group of 20 leading organisations lobbying for changes to legislation affecting the private rented sector, argues that the data collected by Public Interest Lawyers shows not an absence of willingness to prosecute landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coalition director Tom Darling said: “These are worrying findings. “The key problem councils face here is ultimately a lack of resources, after years of rising costs and shrinking budgets.

“We’ve called on the government to provide local authorities – who will have the crucial role of enforcing the forthcoming Renters’ Rights Bill – with the additional funding and guidance they need to protect renters from rogue landlords.”

Meanwhile, renters who suffer due to housing disrepair may be able to claim compensation.

Beverley Faulkner, specialist at legal firm JF Law, said: “All renters deserve to feel safe and secure in the property they pay to live in. Unfortunately, that does not always happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, they could seek a fair outcome through a civil claim. If negligence by a landlord causes someone to suffer harm, for example through illness caused by damp and mould, they could make a personal injury claim.”