Milton Keynes City Council has announced its school holiday support for families will continue for the next year after receiving national funding.

This money, from the Holiday Activities and Food Programme, will enable the authority to continue its school holiday activities programme through to March 2026.

Since 2021, the City Council has provided around 650,000 hours of free activities and more than 162,000 meals during the school holidays for families.

The holiday programme includes a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities, such as arts and crafts, zoo trips, sports camps and film-making.

Sarah Gibson, project manager for the Milton Keynes City Council Holiday Activities and Food programme and Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, cabinet member for children and young people at Daisychain Family Centre in Bletchley

Sessions also cater for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, with around 35 per cent of children attending last year falling into this category.

The next holiday programme takes place over four days from Monday April 7, with eligible families set to receive an e-voucher soon which can be exchanged for up to four days of activities and meals through an online booking system.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, cabinet member for children and young people at Milton Keynes City Council said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in building our local activity and food programme to where it is now and for making sure it’s as inclusive as possible.

“We’re delighted that we can continue to offer this support in 2025 which helps many families to make ends meet during the school holidays.

“We will continue to increase the opportunities available to our young people.”

Decisions on events and activities for the next holiday programme are due to be made later this month.